Valentina Shevchenko Is Built For Big Moments

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“When I go into the fight, I have a tunnel vision” Shevchenko said. “I don't see what's happening around. I don't see anyone’s face. I don't see anything. I barely hear people, so it's hard for me to imagine. But looking back when you see how it was on the tape, it's kind of like being in there and you understand how huge the event was.”

Since she lost her belt to Alexa Grasso at UFC 285 last March, Shevchenko has been on a hunt to get it back. She won the belt back in 2018, after defeating Joanna Jędrzejczyk, and went on to become the most dominant champion the women’s flyweight division has seen, successfully defending her belt seven times.

WATCH: Grasso vs Shevchenko 1 | Grasso vs Shevchenko 2

Six months after Shevchenko lost to Grasso, the two ran it back in Las Vegas on Mexican Independence Day during Noche UFC. The outcome is one that is still being talked about today, as the fight ended in a split draw, meaning that Grasso still kept her belt. Of course, the result stung for Shevchenko, but it fueled her even more heading into their third fight. And she feels all the more confident knowing the gameplan she had last time worked.

“Our previous fight, I won that fight and only because of an interesting decision of one judge, it went to the draw decision,” Shevchenko said. “If you ask the world of martial arts, everyone who understands fighting, all the judges and everything, they definitely saw me win in the fight. I think it's good for everyone and you see me winning on the second fight, so it's kind of like stick to the same game plan, do the same thing, be myself and win the fight.”