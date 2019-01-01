Shevchenko and Eye Are Ready To Throw Down

“It’s another fight,” Eye said. “It’s obviously the fight I’ve always wanted my whole life. Everybody dreams for a title fight, but why am I going to add any more pressure on myself than what I need to, that’s already there? So I just kind of let it go. It’s just another fight that I get to finally fight, and I’m doing what I love, and as long as I’m healthy and happy, then I know the fight is going to happen.”

A tricky tidbit in both fighters’ preparations is they’ve crossed paths regularly leading up to the fight as they both have trained in Las Vegas and spent regular time at the UFC Performance Institute. That choice isn’t as much of a shocker for Shevchenko, as she and her sister, UFC flyweight Antonina Shevchenko, regularly move their camps.

For Cleveland-bred Eye, however, the move to Vegas happened relatively quickly. Despite training at Strong Style in Ohio for the better part of 13 years, according to her, the decision to move to the desert hasn’t distracted from training. Come fight night, she expects to be in the exact right mindset as she walks to the Octagon in the United Center.