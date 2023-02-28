Coach Conversation | Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso

Alexa Grasso of Mexico battles Maycee Barber in their flyweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Chartier: I really think it’s going to be Grasso’s takedown defense.

She’s shown good takedown defense in some fights, but she’s also shown that she can lose to grapplers, like Carla Esparza. Is Shevchenko able to go in there and dictate her will when it comes to the takedowns? If not, it makes this a kickboxing match, and that’s when it gets interesting because does she land straight shots, take away the kicks, and make it fun?

Chartier: I want to see the size and strength comparison once they’re in there, because you have a 115-pounder coming up to 125 pounds and you have a woman that fought at 135 who is now the queen at 125 — are they gonna look like they’re in two different weight classes?

They’re both going to weigh in at 125 pounds, but are we going to look at them and say, “This is a strawweight fighting a bantamweight” on Saturday? Is it going to look like that?

Marshall: It’s along the same line for me — do Shevchenko’s coaches have her mentally prepared to fight another tough fight if we get there? Is she mentally ready for that, because you know Grasso is going to be?

You can get surprised as the champ when you steamroll everybody, and then next thing you know, you’re in a tough one. This is another one on paper where it’s just — she should dominate, so it’s not that exciting for her, and then what happens if it’s tough? That can be a mind-f*** because, “I should be dominating this person! Why am I not dominating her?”

Anything can happen in fighting, so is she mentally ready to fight?