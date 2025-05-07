VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO | A JOURNEY OF LOVE

It’s a rare achievement that further underscores the brilliant career the 37-year-old from Kyrgyzstan has enjoyed, and is another accomplishment that further cements the legacy she has built as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history.

But for the two-time champion, it’s something she will only truly sit with and appreciate once her career is over.

“It means a lot of rounds!” She said with a laugh when asked what the achievement means to her, just a few days prior to her clash with Fiorot. “It’s a lot of training!

“It means that every single fight has made me more powerful and more powerful,” continued Shevchenko, shifting from well-timed comedy to more earnest reflection. “Comparing myself to a few years ago, now I feel much more technical, much more faster, much more stronger, and this is the best feeling. You really know your body so well that you can do whatever you want.