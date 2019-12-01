Usman Promises Talkers Will Be "Dealt With"

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman knows that better than anyone else as he awaits his first title defense against Colby Covington on Saturday. The bad blood between the two has made this UFC 245 fight a main event on the biggest card of the year and a must see not just for diehard fans, but for casual observers, as well.

And a lot of that attention has to do with the fact that these two combatants really don’t care for each other.

“He gets me going and I literally want to punch a hole through his head for some reason,” said Usman, who hasn’t been one to go down that trash talking route before and who seems to have been dragged into it this time simply because Covington’s rapid-fire verbal attacks have demanded an answer from the normally soft-spoken 32-year-old. And the fans have eaten it up.