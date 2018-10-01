Usman Knew Greatness Awaited Him

Usman, 31, has inherited his father’s ambition. Everything he’s taken on in life, it’s been a challenge most would shy away from, but he got after it, and then it was on to the next mountain. The latest sees him navigating the rocky waters of the mixed martial arts world, and since his pro debut in 2012, few have done it better, as he’s raced out to a 14-1 record that includes an Ultimate Fighter title and a 13-fight winning streak.

Nine of those wins have come in the UFC, but Usman wasn’t getting the call for the big fight, even after a main event win over Demian Maia in May of last year. But as Darren Till got his call to face Woodley for the crown at UFC 228 last September, Usman’s phone rang as well with an offer to make weight and be the standby opponent should his services be needed for the main event. Usman agreed, but it wasn’t easy.

“Going into UFC 228, there was a possibility that I could or could not be fighting,” he said. “Initially, it was rough at one point because here I am, training hard for a world title fight, not knowing if I’m actually going to fight that fight. But on the other hand, there was something relieving about it because there was a chance I wasn’t gonna get to fight, When you have a fight signed and that that’s going to happen, your mind starts going nuts, it starts playing tricks on you. Your mind starts doubting itself.”

