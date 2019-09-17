USADA Statement on Sarah Frota Lima

USADA announced today that Sarah Frota Lima, of Santa Catarina, Brazil, has accepted a two-year sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Frota Lima, 32, tested positive for multiple stanozolol metabolites, including 16α-hydroxystanozolol, 3’,16-dihydroxystanozolol, and 4β,16-dihydroxystanozolol, as the result of an in-competition urine sample she provided on July 27, 2019 at UFC 240 Edmonton, where she lost by technical knockout. Stanozolol is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

Frota Lima’s two-year period of ineligibility, the standard sanction for a non-Specified Substance under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, began on July 27, 2019, the date her positive sample was collected. The athlete’s positive test also falls under the jurisdiction of the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission, which has accepted USADA’s resolution of the case and recognized its sanction. Frota Lima has not competed in the UFC since her fight on July 27, 2019.

