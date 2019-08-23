USADA Statement on Roman Dolidze

USADA announced today that Roman Dolidze, of Odessa, Ukraine, has accepted a one-year sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy after testing positive for prohibited substances.

Dolidze, 31, tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolites M1 and M2, as well as a long-term metabolite of dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), 4-chloro-18-nor-17β-hydroxymethyl,17α-methyl-5α-androst-13-en-3α-ol (M3), as the result of an out-of-competition urine sample collected on March 12, 2019. Clomiphene is a Specified Substance in the category of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators, while DHCMT is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents. Both substances are prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

Dolidze immediately came forward with detailed evidence of his use of prohibited substances before entering the UFC Anti-Doping Program and continued to cooperate throughout USADA’s investigation related to his use. Based on the specific details of the case, Dolidze received a reduction from otherwise applicable period of ineligibility.

Dolidze’ one-year period of ineligibility began on March 12, 2019, the date his positive sample was collected.

