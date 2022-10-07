USADA Statement on Bobby Green

Green, 36, tested positive for the presence of an anabolic androgenic steroid of exogenous origin as the result of a urine sample collected out-of-competition on May 16, 2022. Exogenous anabolic androgenic steroids are Non-Specified Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents and are prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List.

During an investigation into the circumstances of the case, Green provided evidence that he purchased dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) as an over-the-counter supplement product at a local retailer. In the U.S., unlike other countries, DHEA can be legally sold as a dietary supplement and is different from other anabolic agents that are regulated as controlled substances. Under the Policy, USADA may also consider the degree of performance enhancement when determining the athlete’s level of fault, and in this case, considered the athlete’s brief use of the supplement.

Given these factors, USADA determined that Green’s degree of fault was diminished and that he should receive a reduced period of ineligibility. He also received a reduction for his Full and Complete Cooperation.

Green’s six-month period of ineligibility began on May 16, 2022, the date his positive sample was collected.

