USADA Statement on Michel Prazeres

Prazeres, 40, tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolites (desethyl-clomiphene, clomiphene M1, and clomiphene M2), oxandrolone metabolites, and the exogenous administration of testosterone and/or its precursors as the result of urine samples collected out-of-competition on August 27, 2021, September 16, 2021, October 15, 2021, and November 2, 2021.

Prazeres’ urine sample was analyzed using a specialized test, known as Carbon Isotope Ratio (CIR) testing, that differentiates between anabolic androgenic steroids (AAS) naturally produced by the body and prohibited anabolic agents of external origin. The CIR test confirmed the presence of testosterone and/or its precursors of external origin in Prazeres’ urine sample. Anabolic agents have powerful performance-enhancing capabilities and can give an athlete an unfair advantage over fellow competitors.

Clomiphene is a Specified Substance in the category of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators, while all AAS and oxandrolone are non-Specified Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents. Clomiphene, oxandrolone, and all AAS are prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List.

Prazeres’ four-year period of ineligibility began on August 27, 2021, the date his first positive urine sample was collected.

