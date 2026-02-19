Uroš Medić Wants To Gatecrash The Welterweight Elite

Uroš Medić has made no secret of his desire to fight his way into the UFC's welterweight top 15, then make inroads towards a title shot, and on Saturday night at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez in Houston, Texas, he'll get that chance.
Medić will take on fellow knockout artist Geoff Neal in an explosive co-main event matchup at 170 pounds at Toyota Center in a fight that could see Medić gatecrash the UFC's welterweight rankings.
It's a fight that offers the Serbian striker the chance to fulfill his potential after a stop-start career saw him struggle for form. But that all changed in 2025, when he rebounded brilliantly from a 31-second knockout loss to claim back-to-back knockout victories.
"I feel very proud just because it's been a long journey," Medić told UFC.com during a fight week sit-down interview.
"I don't come from much. I don't come from a big background of fighting. Some people have been raised to fight and fought bears growing up, you know? I didn't have that luck to be guided into the fight world that way. So I kind of have to find my own path.
"Finding that, and then reaching this level by just grit and hard work, determination, sacrifice, I think it's something to be proud of. I take a lot of pride in it, and it's just been a blessing all the way. God's taken care of me, and I've been enjoying it."
That hard work is starting to pay off. After winning his way onto the UFC roster via Dana White's Contender Series back in August 2020, Medić went 3-1 in his first four UFC fights. But after a third-round finish of Matthew Semelsberger, "The Doctor" hit a frustrating run of form as he alternated wins and losses through 2023, before missing a large portion of 2024 through injury.
He returned in early 2025, determined to make his mark, but was clipped early and finished in 31 seconds by Punahele Soriano. But after that defeat, Medić went back to the drawing board, addressed some issues in his approach, then came back in stellar form.
Medić needed just 63 seconds to knock out Gilbert Urbina in August, then made a clean turnaround to fight again three months later, when he knocked out "The King of Kung Fu" Muslim Salikhov, again in 63 seconds.
"Mistakes happen in every sport, every athlete," said Medić, as he recalled the Soriano fight.
"This is one of those times where I wasn't cautious enough, and it happened. Thirty seconds is all it took. Changing that into the last two fights, I came in a lot more prepared, mentally, and a lot more alert, and it resulted, obviously, in me knocking the guys out. So it was one of those lessons that you never forget, and it doesn't happen again."
Those two knockout performances perfectly encapsulated what Medić is all about as a fighter, as he showcased his forward pressure and pinpoint striking to claim knockouts nine and 10 of his professional career. Throw two submission victories into the mix and Medić, who has never seen the judges' scorecards in his 15-fight career,
"I think the fans know as well as the fighters that are facing me that they're in for a treat," he said.
"It's going to be a fight. There's no hugging, there's no love lost. We're just coming in to fight and coming to put on a good performance. So that's going to be one of those fights again. I'm going to make sure that I am the main event for that night, and I'm going to put on the most exciting performance."
Being a fight finisher is something that means a lot to Medić, who explained that a finisher's mindset makes them stand out from the pack, and he cited two of the UFC's all-time greats as examples of fighters who racked up finishes through their relentless pursuit of their opponents.
"You know, Jon Jones... Khabib (Nurmagomedov) was always interesting – he's had a lot of finishes. A lot of them came from grappling, but it was still super exciting to see him," he offered.
"Now, (Islam) Makhachev in my weight class, then another guy in my weight class. JDM (Jack Della Maddalena). These are all exciting fighters, some of them that I would love to face down the road, as well.
"It's just exciting to see when guys are just trying to finish the fight up to the last minute of that fight, which is what I do, and I take a lot of pride in that. I think that's how fights should be fought, not trying to win on points. It's not a point game, but a fight, and that's what I come to do.
"I prefer to finish the fight early as soon as I can, because – I've said it before and I'll say it again – we don't get paid by the hour. We get paid by the job. So, whether that job is done in five seconds or 15 minutes or 25 minutes, it's up to the fighters.
"Obviously, some guys are tougher than the others (and) it takes a little longer. You've seen me going to the third round, and late third round, I finished Matthew Semelsberger in Utah, so it's not unheard of for me to go the distance. But honestly, I prefer to keep it short and sweet and get that out of the way, and then enjoy the rest of the night, watch the other fights, and celebrate with my friends.
"We put in a lot of work in the gym, year-round. I don't need to be in the cage for all of the 15 minutes waiting on the judges to make their decision. I don't want that. I want to finish that fight and knock somebody out and get the performance recognition and move forward."
Thanks to his quickfire finishes of Urbina and Salikhov in his last two outings, Medić gets the chance to make a big jump up the welterweight ladder with a bout against the division's No. 12-ranked contender, Geoff Neal. It's exactly the opportunity Medić was hoping for, and against a fighter whose fighting style offers him the chance to showcase his skills to the fullest.
"Oh, it was amazing. I mean, I thought it was everything I dreamed of," he said about being offered the matchup.
Nothing but finishes on his resume 😮💨@Urketaraketa returns this weekend ready to do more of the same! #UFCHouston pic.twitter.com/fA6JocFNWo— UFC (@ufc) February 17, 2026
"I said I'm going to reach the top 15 – this is coming. I know how things are going and moving. And they call me and said, 'Hey, are you healthy? Would you like to face Geoff Neal?' My manager called me, and I said, 'Of course, I'm healthy. Let's go!' There was not even one second in my mind where I was second-guessing or second-thinking it. It was just like, 'Yeah, I'm in. All the way.'"
Medić is determined to continue his run of form with another big finish, as he boldly predicted, "I'm going to knock him out." And if he is able to back up his pre-fight prediction on fight night, big things could be on the horizon for "The Doctor" this year.
"Victory on Saturday puts me in the top 15, which puts me two, three more knockouts from a title fight," he explained.
"Let's say I finish him, finish the next guy, and finish the next guy. They're not going to be able to deny me my shot. As long as I move up the rankings (and) call out the right names. I'll be right there."
Don't miss UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez, live from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 21, 2026.