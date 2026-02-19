Uroš Medić Wants To Gatecrash The Welterweight Elite

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

"I don't come from much. I don't come from a big background of fighting. Some people have been raised to fight and fought bears growing up, you know? I didn't have that luck to be guided into the fight world that way. So I kind of have to find my own path.

"Finding that, and then reaching this level by just grit and hard work, determination, sacrifice, I think it's something to be proud of. I take a lot of pride in it, and it's just been a blessing all the way. God's taken care of me, and I've been enjoying it."

That hard work is starting to pay off. After winning his way onto the UFC roster via Dana White's Contender Series back in August 2020, Medić went 3-1 in his first four UFC fights. But after a third-round finish of Matthew Semelsberger, "The Doctor" hit a frustrating run of form as he alternated wins and losses through 2023, before missing a large portion of 2024 through injury.

He returned in early 2025, determined to make his mark, but was clipped early and finished in 31 seconds by Punahele Soriano. But after that defeat, Medić went back to the drawing board, addressed some issues in his approach, then came back in stellar form.

Medić needed just 63 seconds to knock out Gilbert Urbina in August, then made a clean turnaround to fight again three months later, when he knocked out "The King of Kung Fu" Muslim Salikhov, again in 63 seconds.