Uroš Medić: ‘This Is My Time Now’

Ahead of his headlining turn in Belgrade, Uroš Medić didn’t want to think too much about how it would feel to compete at home. He hadn’t been home since leaving for school in the United States nine years earlier, and while it was a massive moment for the surging welterweight from Novi Sad, Medić was more focused on navigating fight week and fighting Daniel Rodriguez. At the end of the night, Medić blew the roof off Belgrade Arena, stopping Rodriguez in just 30 seconds to push his winning streak to four.
“I think that’s any athlete’s ultimate dream,” Medić said. “From what I’ve seen out there, from what I’ve experienced, the way the fans and my people have welcomed me back, it was something very special... I will cherish it and remember this moment for the rest of my life. I don’t know if it gets any bigger than that. Actually, the only thing I can think of that can get bigger than that is fighting for the belt in the same arena”
Medić called the win the “biggest moment” of his career to date. It was his fourth consecutive first-round stoppage to vault to No. 9 in the Meta rankings and No. 12 in the media set.
“Being there, feeling the energy of my people, being back in my homeland, bringing the show home was something that I’ll remember absolutely forever,” he said.
Medić’s rise through the 170-pound ranks is one of the more surprising ones. After earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series as a lightweight, he went 2-1 at 155-pounds before moving up a weightclass and splitting his first four welterweight bouts. As someone with an allergy to the judges’ scorecards — he’s still never been to a decision in his career — Medić is a fan favorite because he is guaranteed excitement every time he steps into the cage. However, projecting him as a top-10 welterweight division when it currently stands at its deepest in years felt like a bridge too far, and yet here we are.
Consecutive 63-second wins over Gilbert Urbina and Muslim Salikhov put him in a position to fight someone stationed in the rankings, and in February, Medić ventured to Houston and put a left hand on the jaw of Geoff Neal that left him laying prone on the canvas. With whispers of the UFC heading to Belgrade later in the year already swirling, he called for the opportunity to headline the show, and five months later, he shut things down in style.
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“It was — there are no words to properly express these feelings,” Medić said. “I’m immensely grateful for this opportunity, for the UFC to be there, give me this opportunity — it’s such a special feeling.”
After a kickboxing career that didn’t garner Medić much fanfare, he was proud to return to his home country with all the bells and whistles that come with a UFC event.
“I was a little emotional,” he said with a smile. “I wish I was able to bring out a better side of me in that post-fight interview, but I just had so many emotions. I didn’t know what was going on, what was happening, but so much weight has fallen off my shoulders. I was happy to be done and have a breather for a moment.”
After a well-earned stay at home following his victory, Medić returned to Orange County and got straight back into the gym. When the phone buzzed, the offer was for a date with Kevin Holland in New York City at Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit.
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“I’ve never been to New York; I’m super-excited,” he said. “I’ve heard a lot of good things about it. Obviously, it’s all business for me… This is another one of my dreams that I dreamed as a kid, as a young fighter, as an up-and-coming fighter to travel the world, see the places, meet the people and still do what I do best, do what I love, so it’s just another reassurance and another motivating factor for me, telling me, ‘You’ve been doing the right thing, following the right path; keep doing what you’re doing.’
Recognizing the fight as a “massive opportunity, Medić, whose record now stands at 14-3 with 12 knockouts, two submissions, and just one trip outside of the second round, is eager to perform in the “most legendary arena,” Madison Square Garden.
“The performance is gonna be the most important factor for me, making sure that I get another victory, but also making sure that I perform the way that people want me to perform, the way I know best, which is getting another finish,” he said.
Most fighters will share a similar sentiment before they step into the Octagon. Earning a finish is definitely the way everyone would prefer to get things done, but it’s not easy, which is why Medić’s four-fight run of first-round stoppage victories stands out so much.
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While clearly packing power in his hands, he’s also earned these wins by picking precise shots. When asked to offer up his thoughts on what have been the keys to his current run of success, the streaking welterweight contender chalked it all up to timing.
“It’s just my time; it’s my time, man,” he said. “I feel it. I know I’m ready. I’m ready for these challenges, and I’ve trained, put in the time and effort all these years, and it’s my five minutes… I’m not afraid. I’m always ready. I trust in myself. I trust in my teammates. I’m not afraid to fight. I’m not afraid to lose, and I’m there taking it all in. I’m in that moment, and I know the victory is mine no matter what… I’m not dwelling on the result. ‘I have to do this. I have to do that.’ My performance is important. It’s important for the crowd to get their money’s worth, and I’m immensely grateful for the opportunity, for the fans, for the people watching because without them, none of it is possible. I owe them, and I’m gonna deliver.”
Pressed to expand on whether there has been a change the way he’s seeing things inside the Octagon, Medić his increased experience as part of the alchemy responsible for his winning ways.
“Now, I am a seasoned athlete,” the Kings MMA representative said. “What is there that I haven’t seen? They cannot surprise me anymore. I was surprised early on by getting a switch of opponent or by seeing a big arena, not being careful enough in the early seconds of the round, but these things are normal. They’re lessons, and each one has made me that much better… Now, I don’t think anything can surprise me anymore. I know there are always things to be wary of, things to be careful with, but I’m ready, man. I just feel like it’s my moment.
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“Kevin had his moment. He’s had many moments. He’s one of the fighters that has fought the most and done well in multiple divisions. I’m not afraid to admit (that), and I know he’s an exceptional athlete, but I know that this is my time now.”
With the division front and center at the moment and a vacant title bout coming in January between Carlos Prates and Michael Morales, Medić recognizes the impact another victory this weekend can have. Once he is standing triumphant inside MSG, he will be ready to shift his focus to what comes next once.
“(When I get another finish), it will speak for itself, and I will move forward into a higher rankings spot, and look for a bigger name,” he said. “Kevin is one of the bigger names in the division, one of those big gatekeepers, but there are a lot bigger names, a lot bigger fish to catch, so I’ll be working on that once we get this job done.”
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.