Uroš Medić: ‘This Is My Time Now’

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“The performance is gonna be the most important factor for me, making sure that I get another victory, but also making sure that I perform the way that people want me to perform, the way I know best, which is getting another finish,” he said.

Most fighters will share a similar sentiment before they step into the Octagon. Earning a finish is definitely the way everyone would prefer to get things done, but it’s not easy, which is why Medić’s four-fight run of first-round stoppage victories stands out so much.

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While clearly packing power in his hands, he’s also earned these wins by picking precise shots. When asked to offer up his thoughts on what have been the keys to his current run of success, the streaking welterweight contender chalked it all up to timing.

“It’s just my time; it’s my time, man,” he said. “I feel it. I know I’m ready. I’m ready for these challenges, and I’ve trained, put in the time and effort all these years, and it’s my five minutes… I’m not afraid. I’m always ready. I trust in myself. I trust in my teammates. I’m not afraid to fight. I’m not afraid to lose, and I’m there taking it all in. I’m in that moment, and I know the victory is mine no matter what… I’m not dwelling on the result. ‘I have to do this. I have to do that.’ My performance is important. It’s important for the crowd to get their money’s worth, and I’m immensely grateful for the opportunity, for the fans, for the people watching because without them, none of it is possible. I owe them, and I’m gonna deliver.”