Uroš Medić | The Homecoming

“We have a five-round fight in front of us, in front of the home crowd, after nine years of not being home, so you can imagine the pressure,” Medić, who hasn’t returned home since the fall of 2017, said. “I don’t know if title fights get that much pressure. For nine years not to be home, and then go home, bring the UFC home, and perform on the main event is definitely a story to be told.”

Medić moved to the United States for college in 2015, settling in Anchorage, Alaska, eventually picking up a coaching gig at a Brazilian jiu jitsu academy before starting his professional career in 2016. Less than five years later, he stopped Mikey Gonzalez in dramatic fashion to punch his ticket to the biggest stage in the sport, and since then the 33-year-old standout has been grinding.

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It hasn’t always been smooth sailing — he lost his sophomore appearance in the Octagon and had to recognize that lightweight wasn’t the right division for him. He alternated results through his first four welterweight fights before finding his stride last summer and rattling off the collection of wins that has brought him home as a UFC main event fighter.