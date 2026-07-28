Uroš Medić | The Homecoming

Uroš Medić stood in the center of the Octagon in February, fresh off a first-round knockout win over Geoff Neal that would elevate him into the top-15 of the welterweight division. It was his third straight win, third straight first-round finish and kept his 100-percent finishing rate intact. When Michael Bisping asked him who is next, Medić first set his sights on where, immediately lobbying for the opportunity to be a part of UFC’s first event in his home nation of Serbia. Not only was his request granted, but the streaking welterweight from Novi Sad was installed as the headliner of this weekend’s Fight Night event at Belgrade Arena, making his homecoming even bigger.
“We have a five-round fight in front of us, in front of the home crowd, after nine years of not being home, so you can imagine the pressure,” Medić, who hasn’t returned home since the fall of 2017, said. “I don’t know if title fights get that much pressure. For nine years not to be home, and then go home, bring the UFC home, and perform on the main event is definitely a story to be told.”
Medić moved to the United States for college in 2015, settling in Anchorage, Alaska, eventually picking up a coaching gig at a Brazilian jiu jitsu academy before starting his professional career in 2016. Less than five years later, he stopped Mikey Gonzalez in dramatic fashion to punch his ticket to the biggest stage in the sport, and since then the 33-year-old standout has been grinding.
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It hasn’t always been smooth sailing — he lost his sophomore appearance in the Octagon and had to recognize that lightweight wasn’t the right division for him. He alternated results through his first four welterweight fights before finding his stride last summer and rattling off the collection of wins that has brought him home as a UFC main event fighter.
“It’s gonna be a little emotional,” Medić said. “It’s normal — we’re all emotional beings — and I’m not gonna try to shy away from it, I’m gonna embrace it. It’s a big moment for myself, my family, my friends, my whole country. I’m gonna try to enjoy it. I’m gonna try to perform at the best possible performance I’ve ever had to have the people of Serbia, and the rest of the world see that I can do better.
“Regardless of how good my performance gets, I can always do better. That’s the motto I go by, how I live by is that there is always room for improvement, there is always room for things to be done more efficiently, be better. I always try to better myself because if we’re not making progress, we’re regressing; there is no stagnation in life.”
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That constant quest for improvement is a key part of what has propelled him forward on this run of success and into Saturday’s pairing with Rodriguez.
While Rodriguez doesn’t necessarily carry as much name recognition as Neal, he makes the transatlantic journey to the Balkan nation on a three-fight winning streak and entrenched in the top-15. In 25 career appearances, he’s only been bested five times and knocked out once, giving Medić a clear picture of the difficult challenge ahead of him this weekend.
“Daniel Rodriguez has been there for a long time, has an incredible career with 20 wins with only five losses; that’s a really incredible (record),” he said. “He’s fought some of the bigger names like (Ian Machado) Garry, like (Kevin) Holland, like (Santiago) Ponzinibbio. It’s a real challenge for me because I know that he’s a tough fighter and it’s not gonna be a walk in the park.
“It never is,” continued Medić, laughing. “I may sometimes make it look like it is, but it never really is because there is blood, sweat and tears involved in the daily, weekly, monthly, yearly for over a decade, you know? … It’s gonna be one of those things where it’s a new challenge, the biggest challenge yet — every fight is — and I’m gonna focus on what I always focus on: delivering the best possible performance I can. I never think too much about the judges, winning or knocking guys out or anything like that; I focus on delivering a good performance and for 99-percent of the time, that works out just fine for me.”
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Thus far, the judges have never had to be factored into the equation when Medić has fought, as each of 16 professional fights have come inside the distance. So, while he and Rodriguez have five rounds available to them on Saturday, the likelihood of that happening is low.
That being said, there is no amount of time Medić wouldn’t be willing to fight in order to keep advancing his career and continuing to experience the moments he’s been praying for this whole time.
“I will be ready for five, 25, 105 minutes — I don’t care,” he said. “I’m here. I’m ready. This is what I asked for and I’m not afraid of things I’ve prayed for. I prayed for them, their coming my way, and now it’s all coming to light.”
Asked to attempt to put into words the pride he will feel being the final athlete to make the walk on Saturday in his home country, Medić was quick to point to an indelible moment from last month that mirrors how he expects to feel this weekend.
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“I am very prideful and patriotic even though I’ve lived in the United States for the last 11 years,” he said. “When I think about patriotic and pride, I always remember watching the UFC (Freedom 250) and the moment when Justin Gaethje was walking out. I’m not American, but to me, watching that was the greatest sporting event I have ever seen in my life, and there was nothing more prideful and patriotic than what I saw that night: Justin standing in front of the Declaration of Independence, the band playing that song — I’m getting goosebumps right now… Whoever did that and thought of that should be able to retire right away; it was unbelievable. It was the most amazing thing that I have ever seen, and this is how I’m going to feel on the night of; this is what is going to be happening for me coming to my country, to perform on my soil.
“That’s what I’m expecting and that’s how I’m treating it.”
As for his expectations once he steps into the Octagon this weekend, they remain the same as ever.
“My goal is always the same: deliver a masterful performance and make my way forward in the division, making my way up towards the Top 10, Top 5,” offered Medić. “A statement and finish are always the best result, with no injuries on either side, especially mine. Someone gets knocked out — him in this case; that’s the goal — and then just move on, enjoy that one night, and the next day, you’re back on track.
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“That’s how long it lasts: there are a couple hours of no pressure, no weights, but then tomorrow, they’re already asking you, ‘Hey, when is your next fight?’”
Medić laughed at the reality of the fighting life and how quickly everyone moves on. But while that may be the standard practice, it won’t be this time; not after nine years between trips home.
“I’ll stay for at least a month after to enjoy the time with family, travel a little after, but then back to the gym,” he added. “We’ve got a bunch of guys fighting, Marvin Vettori is back in our gym and he’s gonna need some help, and there are guys that are gonna need my help like they always help me.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez, live from Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the main card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.