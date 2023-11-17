Uroš Medić: Rolling With The Punches

The truth is that Medić was fully prepared to face any name that UFC would have given him. He’s been the guy UFC has called to fill in and he’s been the guy who needed an opponent. Either way, it’s a fight and he’s here to get into one.

“I didn’t mind the change of opponent,” Medić said. “That happens in this sport. If you’re not ready for that, then you’re probably in the wrong sport. That’s just a normal thing.

“Props to him. Welcome to the UFC.”

After a 2-1 stint at lightweight, Medić decided to move up to welterweight, which is where the 30-year-old started his professional mixed martial arts career. The decision paid immediate dividends, as he defeated Matthew Semelsberger by TKO after stepping in on less than four weeks’ notice.