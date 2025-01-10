Uroš Medić Is Keen To Make Up For Lost Time

The injury was a particularly tricky one to work around, and meant that he eventually took the decision to stop training to allow it to fully recover. It meant that any hopes of facing Barlow were put to rest as Medić instead took the time to fully rest up and heal his injuries during a frustrating second half of the year.

“It took forever,” he said.

“I tried to train and keep it down and maybe get into a fight, and the team was just not with it, like ‘You can't do this. We’re not gonna go fight when you’re compromised.’

I took a step back for a few weeks, and then I went back to training, and I just couldn't really train properly. It was like any motion that's more than just walking around was hurting me. It almost felt like a knife in my ribs and somebody twisting it, so it was a no brainer to postpone that (fight).”

Now Medić is fully recovered and ready to return, and he’s fully prepared for his next test, as he goes up against Soriano this weekend at the UFC APEX.