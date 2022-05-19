Uros Medic: Learning Lessons, Living In The Moment

Medic went on to suffer his first professional loss – a first-round submission defeat to Jalin Turner.

“I was very surprised by the big arena, the big lights, all of the crowd and the noise and everything,” Medic said. “I was kind of stunned by everything. It kind of reflected on my performance, which is something that happens not only to me, but it happens to every athlete in every sport. I’ve experienced it for the first time in my life, and I think it was a great lesson. I think I learned a lot from it, so now we move forward, and we’re going to go back to the winning circle.”

Outside of the clear disappointment of losing for the first time, Medic felt a little unsettled about the way he reacted to the biggest stage of his career. Afterward, Medic said he shared a tender moment with his brother, who was in attendance that night.

Medic then just went back to work, leaning on the experience of his teammates at Kings MMA. From the likes of Beneil Dariush, Giga Chikadze, Marvin Vettori and master Rafael Cordeiro, Medic navigated the emotions that followed that initial setback and believes the experience is only going to make him a better fighter.