Uroš Medić Is Back On Track

“Just like always, getting a win is important,” he said.

“I feel like for every competitor, you work so hard all the time, getting a win is like icing on the cake. So yeah, it was pretty important.”

It certainly was. That victory now puts Medić on the upswing as he heads into this weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown card in Las Vegas. Medić has been handed another tricky test in the form of Russian striking ace Muslim Salikhov, but Medić seems relaxed and happy to be able to get one more fight in and have the chance to stack wins and carry some momentum into the new year.

Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown

“He's knocking on the door to the top 15,” said Medić.

“And I thought it was amazing, the timing, that it fit both of us to fight, and I want to get to the top 15 (too).

“I think it's the perfect opportunity for me to put on a good performance, and I'll be knocking on that door. At the beginning of 2026, they'll see me in the top 15.”