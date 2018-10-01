Faber's Story Isn't Finished Just Yet

As Urijah Faber was readying to end his two-plus-year retirement this summer, the returning “California Kid” positioned his bout with Ricky Simon in his hometown of Sacramento as a personal challenge while leaving the door open for the possibility of future big name pairings down the road.

But after grooving his way to the Octagon with the familiar bass of “California Love” bumping through the Golden 1 Center and eating a good left hook right out of the chute, the 40-year-old Faber responded, landing a big overhand right that shook Simon’s equilibrium and opened the door for the hometown hero to secure his first TKO stoppage win in more than a dozen years.

“It was really fun; I enjoyed it,” Faber said of his return to the Octagon. “I had some great luck on top of good preparation.

“The kid I fought was really tough and he actually caught me pretty early with something that was substantial and then I caught him with something substantial. It was kind of a fairytale night.”