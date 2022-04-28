Urijah Faber Reviving Northern California MMA With A1 Combat | UFC Fight Pass

Born in San Francisco and raised in Sacramento, Duffy watched MMA flourish in the area for most of his life. Faber and Jens Pulver headlined the ARCO a year after Anderson Silva main evented UFC 73 in the same building, and Strikeforce couldn’t seem to resist the Bay. The top-tier promotional companies were stopping by regularly, and regional promotions in NorCal were chock-full of tomorrow’s who’s who while Duffy sat back thinking it would never end.

More recently, Sacramento is still very well known for producing talent, but the area just hasn’t felt the same to Duffy.

“Growing up it used to be amazing,” Duffy said. “They had all of the West Coast fights, they had huge shows at Gladiator Challenge. It was really high level; they had a bunch of high-level King of the Cage fights, but it seems like the past four years there hasn’t been much. When West Coast got shut down and TKO got shut down there’s been not a lot going on. It’s cool to see Urijah kind of take initiative.”