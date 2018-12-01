Urijah Faber Returns Against Ricky Simon in Sacramento

UFC Fight Night airs live on ESPN+. Tickets go on sale on May 31.



Eager to return to active duty, the 40-year-old Faber left on a high note with his 2016 win over Brad Pickett, which was followed by his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame the following July. But this summer, Faber returns and he will look to put an end to the perfect UFC run of Simon, who has won all three of his Octagon bouts thus far.