Urijah Faber Returns Against Ricky Simon in Sacramento
UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber comes out of retirement to fight in his hometown and take on Ricky Simon.
By Thomas Gerbasi
• May. 29, 2019
"The California Kid" is back. Fighting for the first time since December 2016, UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber will be back in his hometown of Sacramento and in the Octagon as he takes on Ricky Simon in a bantamweight bout on the July 13 UFC Fight Night card at Golden 1 Center.
UFC Fight Night airs live on ESPN+. Tickets go on sale on May 31.
Eager to return to active duty, the 40-year-old Faber left on a high note with his 2016 win over Brad Pickett, which was followed by his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame the following July. But this summer, Faber returns and he will look to put an end to the perfect UFC run of Simon, who has won all three of his Octagon bouts thus far.