Uriah Hall Relishing Time Spent As A Mentor At Make A Wish

In between competing inside the Octagon and mentoring youth across the country, Hall has accepted the challenge and joined his first Make-A-Wish fundraising campaign during the month of December, with a commitment to raise $1,000 to help grant wishes. His goal has doubled during his first two weeks and currently sits at $2,200.

“Watching Uriah interact with our wish kids has been such a joy,” said Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ciocca. As a UFC fighter who battles inside the Octagon, Uriah relates to the inner warrior in all of our wish kids as they search for the strength they need to fight their illness. With his support, we’ll be able to create more life-changing wishes, providing the emotional medicine our kids need to face their unthinkable battle.”

"I love meeting the kids and hearing the stories of their Make-A-Wish trips and adventures coming true," said Hall. "The more money we raise with this campaign, the more wishes are granted to the kids and their families."