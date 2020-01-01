Prime Time For Uriah Hall

Last time out, he outworked Brazilian grappler Antonio Carlos Junior in Vancouver, and while this weekend marks his 2020 debut, Hall has already prepared to compete on two different occasions this year, drawing raves reviews for his dedication, work ethic, and development from his coach.

“Uriah has been one of my best athletes as far as handling his business, doing his strength and conditioning, doing the extra work, and always being diligent with his weight and his diet,” said the no-nonsense Saud. “We just clicked right away, and I told him, ‘The book on you is that you don’t do well and you’re not consistent, but I don’t think that’s the case. Everything I asked you to do, you do, and you do well.’

“I just think the right person wasn’t asking because everything that I ever ask Uriah to do from Day One, he not only did it, but he did it well and with a great attitude.”

Hall, who had fights with both Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Yoel Romero fall through earlier this year, had never really settled down with one camp or one coach for very long throughout his UFC career, often bouncing between gyms and getting looks with different outfits.

But he immediately clicked with Saud and the way business is conducted at Fortis MMA and believes that he’s now found the right place and the right team to help him become the best version of himself.

“It’s discipline and structure,” said Hall when asked what really stood out for him upon working out with the Dallas-based fight team. “We show up, we get the work done, and we get out. We have a plan, we have a formula, and we stick with it.