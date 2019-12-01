Uriah Hall To Face "Jacare" Souza At UFC 249

In September, “Jacare” tested the waters at light heavyweight in a main event showdown with Jan Blachowicz at UFC Sao Paolo and while he didn’t leave Brazil with the result he wanted, there is no doubt that Souza is one of the best fighters in the world at 185lbs.

He will look to prove that once again against Hall, who has put together back-to-back wins against Bevon Lewis and No. 14 Antonio Carlos Junior.

UFC 249 will be headlined with the highly-anticipated showdown between unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

Stay tuned in to UFC.com for future bout announcements and information regarding tickets.