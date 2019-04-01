Uriah Hall Is All In On Dana White's Contender Series

With praise like that coming from UFC President Dana White just before the most notorious knockout in TUF history, Uriah Hall knows firsthand the meaning of being a UFC rising star. Eventually climbing his way into the top ten in the middleweight division Hall still finds himself actively in the mix.

While still being in the mix, the 34-year-old veteran is past the point of being a “rising star” but finds no issue with others coming up behind him. He wants to be there to witness it firsthand. Now as possibly the biggest fan of up-and-coming talent, after going to the first episode, Hall is also possibly the biggest fan of Dana White’s Contender Series.