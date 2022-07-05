The Upsets | 2022 Half-Year Awards

Aljamain Sterling celebrates after defeating Petr Yan of Russia in their UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Aljamain Sterling didn’t win the UFC bantamweight title he way he wanted to the first time. But in his rematch with Petr Yan, he unified it with no controversy, as he won a close split decision over the interim champion in the UFC 273 co-main event.

Watch It Again On UFC FIGHT PASS

Scores were 48-47, 48-47, 47-48 for Sterling, now 21-3. Yan, who lost the belt to Sterling in March of 2021 via disqualification, falls to 16-3.

Yan turned away Sterling’s first takedown attempt, but the New Yorker stayed busy, landing several hard kicks to the body. All the while, Yan kept marching forward, missing wildly at times when he threw, but he did score with a left hand late.

In the second minute of round two, Sterling got the fight to the mat and quickly took Yan’s back. And while he wasn’t able to get the finish, it was a dominant frame for the “Funk Master.”

UFC 276 REWIND: Final Results | Volkanovski Post-Fight Press Conference | Performance Bonuses

It was a repeat in round three, as Yan was taken down again in the second minute, with Sterling quickly getting his back and controlling the action as Yan was unable to escape.

Behind on the scorecards, Yan went on the attack to start round four while also defending Sterling’s takedown attempts. Two minutes in, Sterling briefly locked up a triangle choke that Yan easily got out of, ultimately settling into his foe’s guard. Sterling tried to scramble out of trouble, but Yan kept the fight grounded, allowing him to take an important round.

Yan defended Sterling’s takedown attempts with regularity in the first half of the fifth round, and in the second half, the Russian added to his offensive point total and was clearly the fresher fighter as he controlled the action until the horn.

2 - Victor Henry vs Raoni Barcelos