A general view of the octagon during the 165-pound catchweight fight between Mauricio Ruffy of Brazil and James Llontop of Peru during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Updates To VeChain UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev

Changes To UFC's Event In New York City Scheduled For November 15
Nov. 11, 2025

UFC 322: DELLA MADDALENA vs MAKHACHEV Updates:

A lightweight bout between Viacheslav Borshev and Matheus Camilo has been added to the card.

UFC 322: DELLA MADDALENA vs MAKHACHEV takes place Saturday, November 15 from Madison Square Garden in New York

Don't miss a moment of VeChain UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev, live from Madison Square Garden Arena in New York, New York. Early prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8pm ET/5pm PT and main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

