the octagon inside the ufc apex
Announcements

Updates to UFC’s July Slate Of Fights

Changes To UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov And UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez
Jun. 23, 2023

UFC’s return to Las Vegas now features a handful of changes to the start of the promotion’s loaded July schedule. Four fights have changed due to injuries.

At UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov, Karol Rosa steps in for Macy Chiasson to face former featherweight title challenger Yana Santos. That fight, originally a bantamweight contest, is now contested at featherweight. Westin Wilson makes his UFC debut as he replaces Khusein Askhabov and fights Joanderson Brito. The third change to the July 1 event comes with Nursulton Ruziboev fighting Bruno Ferreira in place of Abdul Razak Alhassan.

One change is made to UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez. Terrence Mitchell replaces Christian Rodriguez for a bantamweight matchup against Cameron Saaiman.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates and announcements.

:
: