Updates To UFC Winnipeg

Due to illness with Mitch Raposo, his flyweight bout with Allan Nascimento has been moved to UFC FIGHT NIGHT on Saturday, June 20 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BURNS vs MALOTT takes place this Saturday, April 18 from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott, live from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada on April 18, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.