UFC announces multiple updates to UFC Vegas 9 event:
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @PorterUFCNews
• Sep. 2, 2020
The rescheduled light heavyweight bout featuring Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield has been added as the co-main event for the card this weekend.
Opponents Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Out of an abundance of caution, Ricky Simon has been removed from his bout with Brian Kelleher and will be replaced by UFC newcomer Kevin Natividad, who makes his debut riding a five-fight win streak. Additionally, the women’s bantamweight bout between former UFC women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano and Julia Avila is postponed to a later date due to a positive COVID test result.
UFC Fight Night headlined by top 10 heavyweight contenders Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai, takes place this Saturday, September 5, from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event airs live on ESPN+ beginning at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT with the main card on ESPN+ at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!