Updates To UFC Vegas 9

Out of an abundance of caution, Ricky Simon has been removed from his bout with Brian Kelleher and will be replaced by UFC newcomer Kevin Natividad, who makes his debut riding a five-fight win streak. Additionally, the women’s bantamweight bout between former UFC women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano and Julia Avila is postponed to a later date due to a positive COVID test result.

UFC Fight Night headlined by top 10 heavyweight contenders Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai, takes place this Saturday, September 5, from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event airs live on ESPN+ beginning at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT with the main card on ESPN+ at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.