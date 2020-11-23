Updates to UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

Additionally, a featherweight bout between Dana White’s Contender Series alum Jonathan Pearce and Kai Kamaka has been added to the card.

UFC Fight Night headlined by top heavyweight contenders No. 2 Curtis Blaydes and No. 4 Derrick Lewis, takes place this Saturday, November 28, from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes in English and in Spanish, and simulcast on ESPN+, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off exclusively on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.