Updates To UFC Vancouver

Due to injury, Anthony Hernandez has been removed from his main event middleweight bout with Reinier de Ridder. Replacing Hernandez will be No. 11 ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen, who steps in following his Fight of the Night winning performance over Marvin Vettori at UFC 318 in July. A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Allen has won eight of his last 10 bouts and owns the second-most submissions in UFC middleweight history.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DE RIDDER vs ALLEN takes place Saturday, October 18 from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada