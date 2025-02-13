Updates To UFC Seattle

Due to injury, Macy Chiasson has been removed from her bantamweight bout with Kelten Vieira. As a result, this bout has been removed from the card.

In addition, the heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes and Rizvan Kuniev has been rescheduled to UFC 313: PERERIA vs ANKALAEV on March 8.

Finally, two new bouts have been added to the card:

No. 15 ranked light heavyweight contender Alonzo Menifield aims to defend his spot in the rankings against UFC newcomer Julius Walker, who makes his debut riding a nine fight win streak, with eight of those victories coming by way of finish

A middleweight bout sees Nursulton Ruziboev take on UFC newcomer of Eric McConico, who makes his debut riding a five fight win streak

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CEJUDO vs SONG takes place Saturday, February 22 from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington