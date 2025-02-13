Updates To UFC Seattle

Finally, two new bouts have been added to the card:
No. 15 ranked light heavyweight contender Alonzo Menifield aims to defend his spot in the rankings against UFC newcomer Julius Walker, who makes his debut riding a nine fight win streak, with eight of those victories coming by way of finish
A middleweight bout sees Nursulton Ruziboev take on UFC newcomer of Eric McConico, who makes his debut riding a five fight win streak
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Song, live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on February 22, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.