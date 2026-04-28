Updates To UFC Perth

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DELLA MADDALENA vs PRATES Updates:
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DELLA MADDALENA vs PRATES takes place this Saturday, May 2 from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia
We're back in Australia for #UFCPerth with a huge slate of action!Preview The Card ➡️ https://t.co/Tua9ZNsBTs[ MAY 2 | 7amET | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/3AEPYqPJsF— UFC News (@UFCNews) April 27, 2026
We're back in Australia for #UFCPerth with a huge slate of action!Preview The Card ➡️ https://t.co/Tua9ZNsBTs[ MAY 2 | 7amET | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/3AEPYqPJsF