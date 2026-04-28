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A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 305 event at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Updates To UFC Perth

Key Information For UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs Prates Event Happening May 2 In Australia
Apr. 28, 2026

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DELLA MADDALENA vs PRATES Updates:

  • Due to injury, Jack Jenkins has been removed from his featherweight bout with Marwan Rahiki. Replacing Jenkins will be UFC newcomer Ollie Schmid. 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DELLA MADDALENA vs PRATES takes place this Saturday, May 2 from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia

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UFC Perth
Perth