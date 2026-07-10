Updates To UFC Oklahoma City

Due to injury, Kevin Holland has been removed from his matchup with Jacobe Smith, As a result, this bout has been removed from the card.

RJ Harris replacing Allen Frye and will face Alvin Hines in a heavyweight matchup. Harris boasts a 5-0 record with four finishes, including three submissions.

Additionally, due to injury, Veronica Hardy has been removed from her flyweight matchup against Dione Barbosa. Replacing her is newcomer Anna Melisano from Birmingham, Alabama. Melisano arrives coming off five consecutive wins, three of which came via finish.

UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman will take place on July 18 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates and announcements.