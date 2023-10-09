Updates To UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: YUSUFF vs BARBOZA Updates

Due to visa issues, please note the following changes.

Chris Duncan has been removed from his lightweight bout with Terrance McKinney. Replacing Duncan will be UFC newcomer Brendon Marotte, who makes his UFC debut having finished six of his eight professional wins, including four in the first round.



Dariya Zheleznykova has been removed from her bantamweight bout with Tainara Lisboa. Replacing Zheleznykova will be UFC newcomer Ravena Oliveira, who makes her UFC debut riding a seven-fight win streak, with all of those wins coming by finish.

Additionally, due to injury, Marc-Andre Barriault has been removed from his middleweight bout with Michel Pereira. Replacing Barriault will be Andre Petroski.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: YUSUFF vs BARBOZA takes place Saturday, October 14 at UFC APEX. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, with the main card starting at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT.