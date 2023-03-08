Updates To UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili

News Regarding March 11 Fight Night Headlined By Petr Yan And Merab Dvalishvili
Mar. 8, 2023
Due to illness, Abubakar Nurmagomedov has been removed from his welterweight bout with Carlston Harris. Replacing Nurmagomedov will be former UFC athlete Jared Gooden, who makes his return to the Octagon having won four of his last five fights, with three of those wins coming by way of finish.
Additionally, please note that the bout between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann will take place at a catchweight of 215 pounds.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: YAN vs DVALISHVILItakes place Saturday, March 11 from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili, live from The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 6pm ET/3pm PT.