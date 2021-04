UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WHITTAKER vs GASTELUM Update

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, the featherweight bout between Ricardo Ramos and Bill Algeo has been canceled from the card.

Also, due to weight management issues with Zarah Fairn, the bout with Josiane Nunes has been canceled.

View The Card Here

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WHITTAKER vs. GASTELUM will take place Saturday, April 17 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and be simulcast on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the prelims kicking off at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.