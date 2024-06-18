Updates To UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov

Due to injury, please note the following changes: Abu Azaitar has been removed from his middleweight bout with Denis Tiuliulin. Replacing Azaitar will be Sedriques Dumas.

Due to visa issues, Sedriques Dumas has been removed from his middleweight bout with Denis Tiuliulin. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s event.

Farid Basharat has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Montel Jackson. As a result, this bout has been removed from the event.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WHITTAKER vs ALISKEROV takes place Saturday, June 22 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia