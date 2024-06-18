Updates To UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov
Changes to UFC Saudi Arabia Scheduled For June 22
Jun. 18, 2024
Due to injury, Melsik Baghdasaryan has been removed from his featherweight bout with Muhammad Naimov. Replacing Baghdasaryan will be UFC newcomer Felipe Lima, who makes his debut riding an impressive 12-fight win streak.
Due to injury, please note the following changes: Abu Azaitar has been removed from his middleweight bout with Denis Tiuliulin. Replacing Azaitar will be Sedriques Dumas.
Due to visa issues, Sedriques Dumas has been removed from his middleweight bout with Denis Tiuliulin. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s event.
Farid Basharat has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Montel Jackson. As a result, this bout has been removed from the event.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov, live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off on ABC at 3pm ET/12pm PT..