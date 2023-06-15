Updates to UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier

In addition, due to medical issues, Felipe Bunes has been removed from his flyweight bout with Zhalgas Zhumagulov. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card and Zhumagulov will now face UFC newcomer Josh Van on UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs TOPURIA. Van makes his debut with an impressive 100 percent finishing rate with all his fights ending before the third round.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI vs CANNONIER takes place Saturday, June 17 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas