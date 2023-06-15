Updates to UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier

Announcement Regarding UFC Fight Night Scheduled For June 17 In Las Vegas
Jun. 15, 2023
Due to injury, Miles Johns has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Raoni Barcelos. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card.
In addition, due to medical issues, Felipe Bunes has been removed from his flyweight bout with Zhalgas Zhumagulov. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card and Zhumagulov will now face UFC newcomer Josh Van on UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs TOPURIA. Van makes his debut with an impressive 100 percent finishing rate with all his fights ending before the third round.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI vs CANNONIERtakes place Saturday, June 17 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas