the octagon inside the ufc apex
Updates to UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier

Announcement Regarding UFC Fight Night Scheduled For June 17 In Las Vegas
Jun. 15, 2023

Due to injury, Miles Johns has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Raoni Barcelos. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card. 

In addition, due to medical issues, Felipe Bunes has been removed from his flyweight bout with Zhalgas Zhumagulov. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card and Zhumagulov will now face UFC newcomer Josh Van on UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs TOPURIA. Van makes his debut with an impressive 100 percent finishing rate with all his fights ending before the third round.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI vs CANNONIER takes place Saturday, June 17 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

UFC Vegas 75
