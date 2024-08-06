 Skip to main content
Marcin Tybura of Poland and Serghei Spivac of Moldova face off during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at Chartway Arena on February 28, 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia.
Announcements

Updates To UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2

Key Information For The August 10 Event Happening At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
Aug. 6, 2024

Due to injury, please note the following changes:

  • Javid Basharat has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Chris Gutierrez. Replacing Basharat will be UFC newcomer Quang Le, who makes his debut with an undefeated record of 8-0, with five of those wins coming by way of finish
  • Uros Medic has been removed from his welterweight bout with Danny Barlow. Replacing Medic will be Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Nikolay Veretennikov, who makes his UFC debut riding a three-fight win streak with all of those wins coming by way of finish
  • Jonny Parsons has been removed from his welterweight bout with Yusaku Kinoshita. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s event

Additionally, due to illness, Allan Nascimento has been removed from his flyweight bout with Jafel Filho. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s event.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TYBURA vs SPIVAC 2 takes place August 10 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas and will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The prelims will begin at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, followed by the main card at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.  

Order UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

Don’t miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2 live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 10, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN & ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Belal Muhammad Backstage Interview | UFC Abu Dhabi
Interviews

Belal Muhammad Backstage Interview | UFC Abu Dhabi

Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad Talks With UFC.com In Abu Dhabi Ahead Of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov 

Watch the Video
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates On October 26, 2024
Announcements

Featherweight Title Fight Headlines UFC 308 In Abu…

UFC CEO Dana White Announces Exciting Slate Of Fights For October 26 Pay-Per-View

More
Israel Adesanya of Nigeria celebrates after his knockout victory over Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in their UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 243 event at Marvel Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Watch UFC

I'm Still Here | UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

UFC heads to Perth where Dricus Du Plessis is set to defend his middleweight title against former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya August 17

Watch the Video