Updates To UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2

Key Information For The August 10 Event Happening At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
Aug. 6, 2024
Due to injury, please note the following changes:
Javid Basharat has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Chris Gutierrez. Replacing Basharat will be UFC newcomer Quang Le, who makes his debut with an undefeated record of 8-0, with five of those wins coming by way of finish
Uros Medic has been removed from his welterweight bout with Danny Barlow. Replacing Medic will be Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Nikolay Veretennikov, who makes his UFC debut riding a three-fight win streak with all of those wins coming by way of finish
Jonny Parsons has been removed from his welterweight bout with Yusaku Kinoshita. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s event
Additionally, due to illness, Allan Nascimento has been removed from his flyweight bout with Jafel Filho. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s event.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TYBURA vs SPIVAC 2 takes place August 10 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas and will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The prelims will begin at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, followed by the main card at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
