A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Updates To UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Moicano

UFC Announces Changes To UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Moicano
Apr. 17, 2023

Due to injury, Renato Moicano has been removed from his lightweight main event bout with Arman Tsarukyan. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from the card. The new main event will be a thrilling bantamweight contender matchup that sees No. 8 ranked contender Song Yadong lock horns with No. 10 Ricky Simon.  

Song enters his second consecutive UFC main event looking to land another signature finish and catapult himself into the title conversation. Simon aims to extend his five-fight win streak with a statement performance and cement himself as a top contender in the division.  This bout will be five rounds.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SONG vs SIMON takes place Saturday, April 29 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

UFC Vegas 72
Announcements

Announcements

