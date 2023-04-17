Updates To UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Moicano

UFC Announces Changes To UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Moicano
Due to injury, Renato Moicano has been removed from his lightweight main event bout with Arman Tsarukyan. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from the card. The new main event will be a thrilling bantamweight contender matchup that sees No. 8 ranked contender Song Yadong lock horns with No. 10 Ricky Simon.
Song enters his second consecutive UFC main event looking to land another signature finish and catapult himself into the title conversation. Simon aims to extend his five-fight win streak with a statement performance and cement himself as a top contender in the division. This bout will be five rounds.