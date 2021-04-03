 Skip to main content
Updates to UFC Fight Night: Till vs Vettori

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland Begins At 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT And The Prelims At 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.
Apr. 3, 2021

Due to injuries, please note the following updates for next weekend’s event:

Darren Till has been removed from his main event middleweight bout against Marvin Vettori. Replacing Till will be Kevin Holland, who steps in on short notice after competing in his first UFC main event just weeks earlier.

Bea Malecki has been removed from her women’s bantamweight bout with Norma Dumont. Replacing Malecki will be UFC newcomer Erin Blanchfield who, at only 21 years old, holds an impressive 6-1 MMA record that includes wins over UFC veterans Kay Hansen and Victoria Leonardo.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI vs. HOLLAND takes place Saturday, April 10. The main card will be simulcast live on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

 

