Updates to UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal

Rick Glenn is being removed from his lightweight bout with Carlton Minus. Stepping in for Glenn will be Christos Giagos, who makes his first Octagon appearance of 2020. This bout will now be at a catchweight of 160-pounds.

The welterweight bout between Belal Muhammad and Dhiego Lima has been canceled from the card and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The bantamweight bout between Aiemann Zahabi and Drako Rodriguez has been canceled from the card.

UFC middleweight Karl Roberson has withdrawn from his matchup against Dalcha Lungiambula and this bout has been canceled.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+®: THOMPSON vs. NEAL takes place this Saturday, December 19 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off on both ESPN and ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

