UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SONG vs SIMON Updates

Due to injury, Ange Loosa has been removed from his welterweight bout with Josh Quinlan. Replacing Loosa will be Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Trey Waters, who makes his UFC debut after winning the LFA welterweight title just two weeks ago.

Additionally, due to illness, Pete Rodriguez has been removed from his lightweight bout with Natan Levy. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SONG vs SIMON takes place Saturday, April 29 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.