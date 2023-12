Due to injury, Allan Nascimento has been removed from his flyweight bout with Sumudaerji. Replacing Nascimento will be Tim Elliott. As a result, this bout will now take place at bantamweight.

Additionally, a lightweight bout between Steve Garcia and Melquizael Costa has been added to the card.

RELATED: Preview Every Fight On UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez | Fighters On The Rise

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SONG vs GUTIERREZ takes place Saturday, December 9 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas