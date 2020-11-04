Updates to UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira

UFC Fight Night: SANTOS vs. TEIXEIRA takes place this Saturday, November 7 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN2, and simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off exclusively on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.