Updates to UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira

Nov. 4, 2020

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, Felipe Colares has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Gustavo Lopez. Replacing Colares will be UFC veteran Anthony Birchak, who makes his promotional return riding a three-fight win streak, with all of those wins coming by first-round stoppage.

UFC Fight Night: SANTOS vs. TEIXEIRA takes place this Saturday, November 7 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN2, and simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off exclusively on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

