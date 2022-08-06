 Skip to main content
the octagon inside the ufc apex
Announcements

Updates To UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill

UFC Announces Updates To UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill
Aug. 6, 2022

UFC announces the following updates to UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill

UFC was notified by USADA that a recent urine sample from Josh Quinlan indicated the presence of a small amount of the M3 metabolite of dehydrochloromethyltestosterone (DHCMT). While not a violation under UFC anti-doping program rules, Nevada State Athletic Commission has ruled that Quinlan is not cleared to fight. As a result, his bout against Jason Witt has been canceled from tonight’s event.

Additionally, due to illness with Ariane Lipski, her women’s flyweight bout with Priscila Cachoeira has been rescheduled as a bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz on August 13th.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill took place on August 6, 2022 live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass

