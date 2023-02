UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANTOS vs BLANCHFIELD Updates

Due to personal issues, Taila Santos has been removed from her flyweight main event with Erin Blanchfield. Replacing Santos will be former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade. This bout will remain a five-round, flyweight bout.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ANDRADE vs BLANCHFIELD takes place Saturday, February 18 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.