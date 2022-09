Due to injury, Giga Chikadze has been removed from his featherweight bout with Sodiq Yusuff. As a result, Yusuff will now face UFC newcomer Don Shainis on UFC Fight Night: DERN vs XIAONAN on October 1. Shainis makes his UFC debut riding a five-fight win streak, with his last three victories coming via first-round KO.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs SONG takes place Saturday, September 17 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.