Updates To UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs ALMEIDA Updates:

The strawweight bout between No. 7 ranked Mackenzie Dern and No. 14 Angela Hill has been moved to the new main event for UFC Fight Night on May 20.

Grappling specialist Dern enters her third UFC main event looking to secure another highlight-reel submission. Hill intends to extend her current win streak with the biggest victory of her career and vault into the Top 10 of the rankings.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DERN vs HILL takes place Saturday, May 20 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs ALMEIDA takes place Saturday, May 13 from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.