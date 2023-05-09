 Skip to main content
General view of the Octagon during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Updates To UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida

UFC Announces Updates Key Updates To UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida
May. 9, 2023

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs ALMEIDA Updates:

The strawweight bout between No. 7 ranked Mackenzie Dern and No. 14 Angela Hill has been moved to the new main event for UFC Fight Night on May 20.  

Grappling specialist Dern enters her third UFC main event looking to secure another highlight-reel submission. Hill intends to extend her current win streak with the biggest victory of her career and vault into the Top 10 of the rankings.  

  

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DERN vs HILL takes place Saturday, May 20 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs ALMEIDA takes place Saturday, May 13 from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida, live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Prelims start at 11:30am ET/8:30 am PT, while the main kicks off live on ABC at 3pm PT/12pm PT. 

Tags
UFC Charlotte
Mackenzie Dern
Angela Hill
:
A general view of the Power Slap stage. (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

POWER SLAP 2 SCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY MAY 24 AT UFC…

EVENT STREAMS LIVE ACROSS THE GLOBE EXCLUSIVELY ON RUMBLE.  FEATURED HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE MATCH: WOLVERINE (C) vs. THE BELL (#1)

More
Fans line up outside waiting to enter UFC X 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum/Zuffa LLC)
International Fight Week

Make Sure International Fight Week 2023 Is Part Of…

Our 30th Anniversary Celebration Will Make This IFW The Biggest And Best Yet

More
Felipe Colares of Brazil poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at AT&T Center on July 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Felipe Colares 1994-2023

More
: