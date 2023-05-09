Updates To UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida
May. 9, 2023
The strawweight bout between No. 7 ranked Mackenzie Dern and No. 14 Angela Hill has been moved to the new main event for UFC Fight Night on May 20.
Grappling specialist Dern enters her third UFC main event looking to secure another highlight-reel submission. Hill intends to extend her current win streak with the biggest victory of her career and vault into the Top 10 of the rankings.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida, live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Prelims start at 11:30am ET/8:30 am PT, while the main kicks off live on ABC at 3pm PT/12pm PT.